Did Jana Kramer Really Have An Affair On Dancing With The Stars?
Jana Kramer's love life has been the topic of plenty of conversations. As fans know, Kramer and football star Mike Caussin had a rollercoaster of a relationship when they were together. According to People, the pair first met in 2014 and hit it off right away. After only a few months of dating, Caussin got down on one knee and asked Kramer to be his wife. The pair tied the knot in 2015, and according to Us Weekly, they walked down the aisle at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in Charlottesville, Virginia. During their time together, Kramer and Caussin welcomed two children.
The year after they tied the knot, the couple was plagued by cheating accusations. According to Us Weekly, multiple women claimed that Caussin slept with them while he was still married to Kramer. Yep, drama. Following the news, the star checked himself into rehab for sex addiction, but things ultimately ended in divorce. On July 22, 2021, Kramer took to Instagram to let fans know that her divorce from Caussin was final. "This isn't the end...it's just the beginning of my story, and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper," she wrote.
According to ABC News, Kramer appeared on the 23rd season of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016. She was partnered up with pro Gleb Savchenko. Sadly, the dancing duo did not take home the mirrorball trophy, but there seemed to be a lot going on behind the scenes.
Jana Kramer claimed she 'didn't want to be the bad guy'
It looks like Jana Kramer did a little more with dancing during her stint on "Dancing With the Stars." According to an Us Weekly report on May 26, multiple sources claim that the actor did, in fact, have an affair with "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko. During that time in 2016, things were rocky between Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, and the pair was separated while Caussin was in therapy for sex addiction. Meanwhile, Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova. According to the outlet, Kramer detailed a few aspects of the alleged affair in the book "The Good Fight." "I never truly thought I did anything wrong. Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn't want to be the bad guy," she wrote. "I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too."
In turn, Savchenko and Samodanova announced that they were dunzo in November 2020. "It's no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else," Samodanova's rep alleged. Kramer's ex, Ian Schinelli, also alleged that she admitted the affair to him. "She slept with Gleb," he said. "She justified it saying, 'We were legally separated." Kramer has accused Schinelli of "twisting the story."
Post-split from Caussin, Kramer was also linked to another famous man — Jay Cutler. According to Us Weekly, she addressed the relationship on her "Whine Down" podcast, saying that she "never spoke on it" because she "didn't know what it was."