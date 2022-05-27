Did Jana Kramer Really Have An Affair On Dancing With The Stars?

Jana Kramer's love life has been the topic of plenty of conversations. As fans know, Kramer and football star Mike Caussin had a rollercoaster of a relationship when they were together. According to People, the pair first met in 2014 and hit it off right away. After only a few months of dating, Caussin got down on one knee and asked Kramer to be his wife. The pair tied the knot in 2015, and according to Us Weekly, they walked down the aisle at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in ​​Charlottesville, Virginia. During their time together, Kramer and Caussin welcomed two children.

The year after they tied the knot, the couple was plagued by cheating accusations. According to Us Weekly, multiple women claimed that Caussin slept with them while he was still married to Kramer. Yep, drama. Following the news, the star checked himself into rehab for sex addiction, but things ultimately ended in divorce. On July 22, 2021, Kramer took to Instagram to let fans know that her divorce from Caussin was final. "This isn't the end...it's just the beginning of my story, and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper," she wrote.

According to ABC News, Kramer appeared on the 23rd season of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016. She was partnered up with pro ​​Gleb Savchenko. Sadly, the dancing duo did not take home the mirrorball trophy, but there seemed to be a lot going on behind the scenes.