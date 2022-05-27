Sandra Bullock Played An Unexpected Role In Machine Gun Kelly's Prank On Pete Davidson

Since the late 2010s, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have been two peas in a pod within the entertainment sphere. From attending some of the hottest places in Hollywood to collaborating on music videos, this dynamic duo has become an unstoppable force. However, alongside their lavish lifestyle, the two longtime friends have always kept their bromance exciting with their hilarious pranks.

During his recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Kelly opened up about his Easter prank on Davidson — which involved movie icon Sandra Bullock. "There was this one Easter, and I was like 'Hey Pete, you gotta come, let's go to my friend's house for Easter," he explained. But due to Kelly not specifying the host of the party, Davidson brought 40 oz bottles of alcohol. "We went, and it was Sandra Bullock's house, and we walked in, and it's like Jen Aniston ... and Pete was like 'Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid,'" he continued.

Aside from their pranks, Kelly has opened up about his love for Davidson on numerous occasions and even said that the comedian will be in his wedding to fiancée Megan Fox. "I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me. We should just mic him for commentary anyway," he said on "The Howard Stern Show." Here's to more brotherly love between Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson.