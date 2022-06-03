Theories Circling Around Vladimir Putin's Health Just Intensified

Vladimir Putin isn't one to show weakness, or any vulnerability at all for that matter; any headline about him in relation to the conflict in Ukraine paints a picture of an Emperor Palpatine-esque despot. That's why people were so shocked to see the Russian president looking worse for wear in recent months. Online commenters have crafted theories about what might be amiss, pointing to videos of Putin's peculiar body language as evidence of Putin dealing with a secret diagnosis. In an April video of Putin's meeting with defense minister Sergei Shoigu, people took special notice of the stiff way he gripped the table, connecting it with Parkinson's disease.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov shot down the rumors in a May interview, telling TF1 (via BBC), "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment." However, according to the New York Post, Russian outlet The Project reported Putin was undergoing treatment for health issues, meeting with cancer doctors and even going so far as bathing in blood from deer antlers to mask his potential illness.

Despite all of the speculation, there hasn't been any concrete confirmation of the whispers about Putin's health — until now.