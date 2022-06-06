Gisele Bündchen's Revealing Video Of Tom Brady Is Sure To Turn Heads

Don't get too excited: Gisele Bündchen isn't selling the exact underwear her husband Tom Brady is wearing. On June 6, Bündchen's latest Instagram Story (via People) featured a video of Brady in his bathroom wearing nothing but a pair of gray boxer briefs from his new underwear line, which launches on June 9.

"Hey somebody's brand new underwear!" Bündchen says off camera as Brady pretends to hide behind a tiny hand towel. "What is this? Let me see. Let me see your underwear. See that Brady Brand underwear?" The Brady official Twitter account also tweeted the video with its announcement of the launch, encouraging fans to sign up for the new undies early, and calling the brand "@giseleofficial approved."

Naturally, social media is all aflutter. "I swear i opened up my social media & that's the 1st thing i saw. That is a way 2 distract me from my Monday a.m. work," one fan tweeted. "Good GAWD Love it!!!!" Another said, "you got me screaming MORE MORE MORE," with an illustrative gif. Others agreed with wanting more — and an even closer look — with one saying, "now show us the briefs Tom," while another said, "Ok. Gotta move to the 42inch desktop." Another repeated what many fans have said about Brady, whether in his skivvies or not: "I will continue to say it....Tom is THE GOAT!!!!" However, thirsty tweets and eyeball emojis won't tell us the answer to Brady's ultimate question: Will this tactic sell his underwear? Seems likely...