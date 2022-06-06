Gisele Bündchen's Revealing Video Of Tom Brady Is Sure To Turn Heads
After his seventh Super Bowl victory in February 2021, rumors flew about whether or not Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would retire from the NFL and what he might do with his life if he did. Brady finally confirmed the rumors in February 2022, announcing his departure from the Bucs. But that didn't last long. Amid speculation of Brady's next moves, Brady decided it was not yet time for him to step away. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he tweeted on March 13. "I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business." (What kind of unfinished football business could he have after seven Super Bowl wins?)
Regardless of his decisions, Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen always has his back. Despite her concerns over his health in the game, per CBS News, she fully supported him when he unretired, commenting on his Insta, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" And Brady's working on many other pursuits while sticking with the game. In addition to signing a ludicrous $375 million deal with Fox to serve as a television commentator once he retires, Brady's filming with his new friend Jane Fonda, and he's got a fitness company and clothing line to run. Not to mention spending time with Bündchen and their three kids.
Brady and Bündchen often share their lives on social media, and it helps his many business pursuits. But Bündchen's latest video is definitely turning heads.
Gisele Bündchen is selling Tom Brady's underwear on Instagram
Don't get too excited: Gisele Bündchen isn't selling the exact underwear her husband Tom Brady is wearing. On June 6, Bündchen's latest Instagram Story (via People) featured a video of Brady in his bathroom wearing nothing but a pair of gray boxer briefs from his new underwear line, which launches on June 9.
"Hey somebody's brand new underwear!" Bündchen says off camera as Brady pretends to hide behind a tiny hand towel. "What is this? Let me see. Let me see your underwear. See that Brady Brand underwear?" The Brady official Twitter account also tweeted the video with its announcement of the launch, encouraging fans to sign up for the new undies early, and calling the brand "@giseleofficial approved."
Naturally, social media is all aflutter. "I swear i opened up my social media & that's the 1st thing i saw. That is a way 2 distract me from my Monday a.m. work," one fan tweeted. "Good GAWD Love it!!!!" Another said, "you got me screaming MORE MORE MORE," with an illustrative gif. Others agreed with wanting more — and an even closer look — with one saying, "now show us the briefs Tom," while another said, "Ok. Gotta move to the 42inch desktop." Another repeated what many fans have said about Brady, whether in his skivvies or not: "I will continue to say it....Tom is THE GOAT!!!!" However, thirsty tweets and eyeball emojis won't tell us the answer to Brady's ultimate question: Will this tactic sell his underwear? Seems likely...