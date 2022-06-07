One Of Bob Saget's Final Interviews Reveals How Tragedy Shaped His Life

When beloved "Full House" star Bob Saget tragically died on January 9, 2022, it sent shockwaves across Hollywood. He had just performed in Jacksonville, Florida earlier that night as part of his stand-up comedy tour, TMZ reported at the time, and was seemingly in good health. Celebs and fellow actors who had the privilege of working with the 65-year-old over the years flooded social media with tributes to the late "America's Funniest Home Videos" host.

"Full House" co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen all praised Saget and lamented his loss. "I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos tweeted upon learning the news. "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Cameron Bure tweeted kind words, while Coulier echoed their sentiments with "My heart is broken." The Olsen twins released a statement that read, in part (via People), "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

By February, his cause of death was revealed to be trauma to the head, possibly by a fall, which he apparently shrugged off and went to bed, not realizing the severity of his injuries. Now, an interview with Saget, conducted eight months before his death, reveals that death was a major part of his life, and made him the man he became.