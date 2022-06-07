Amber Heard's Rep Pointedly Responds To Johnny Depp's First TikTok
The Johny Depp versus Amber Heard trial proved to be one of the most-followed trials in recent memory. As fans who watched the six-week battle in court know, Depp seemed to have more support on his side, with many fans rooting for him to win. On June 1, the jury announced a verdict favoring the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, per CNN. They "awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages." In turn, "the jury awarded Heard $2 million" on one count, but overall, Depp was the clear winner.
Following his win, Depp released a lengthy statement on Instagram. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he wrote, stressing the importance telling his side of the story as he owed it to his kids. "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," Depp added. A few days after his initial post, Depp returned to the social media sharing platform to share an original TikTok. The post included a short video clip that captured Depp waving to fans who came to support him during the trial. He also included a heartfelt caption to thank them for their unwavering support. "We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together," the star wrote.
The post has received plenty of positive feedback, but Heard and her reps — understandably — aren't too pleased.
Amber Heard's reps slam Johnny Depp
The back and forth between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues. After Depp posted a new TikTok video (which, by the way, has already racked up millions of views), Heard's rep took time to respond. According to People, a representative for the "Aquaman" actor had some pretty harsh words for Depp and his newfound TikTok fame. "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," the spokesperson said. "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out."
The new statement was similar to what Heard released on Instagram just moments after she found out that she had lost in court. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," she wrote in a lengthy statement. "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated."
Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, has also remained by the actor's side amid this difficult time. A few days after the verdict, Henriquez shared a photo of the hashtag "#istandwithamberheard" and accompanied the picture with a lengthy caption. "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself," she wrote, applauding her sister for speaking out and adding that she was "so honored to testify for you." Per NBC News, Heard has plans to appeal the verdict.