Amber Heard's Rep Pointedly Responds To Johnny Depp's First TikTok

The Johny Depp versus Amber Heard trial proved to be one of the most-followed trials in recent memory. As fans who watched the six-week battle in court know, Depp seemed to have more support on his side, with many fans rooting for him to win. On June 1, the jury announced a verdict favoring the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, per CNN. They "awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages." In turn, "the jury awarded Heard $2 million" on one count, but overall, Depp was the clear winner.

Following his win, Depp released a lengthy statement on Instagram. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he wrote, stressing the importance telling his side of the story as he owed it to his kids. "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," Depp added. A few days after his initial post, Depp returned to the social media sharing platform to share an original TikTok. The post included a short video clip that captured Depp waving to fans who came to support him during the trial. He also included a heartfelt caption to thank them for their unwavering support. "​​We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together," the star wrote.

The post has received plenty of positive feedback, but Heard and her reps — understandably — aren't too pleased.