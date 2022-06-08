And Just Like That Isn't Done With The Character Samantha Just Yet

It looks like a classic "Sex and the City" character will continue to be included in the show's revival. Deadline reported that a reboot of the fan-favorite '00s show was being explored by HBO Max in December 2020. This sequel show was then confirmed in January 2021, per Entertainment Weekly, which announced that actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be returning to their lead roles for the series. The fourth lead of the "SATC" cast, Kim Cattrall, however, wasn't to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones.

Cattrall first said no to again playing the part for a third "SATC" film. She explained this choice to Piers Morgan in a 2017 interview, saying, "This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another." In a May chat with Variety, the performer clarified that she did not receive an offer to return in "And Just Like That..." as Jones. "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media," Cattrall said. It's now been revealed that there will be a place for Cattrall's character in "And Just Like That..." Season 2.