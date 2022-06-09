John Stamos Reveals His Final Heartbreaking Text From Bob Saget
Bob Saget may be gone, but there's no doubt he will never be forgotten. Authorities tragically found the "Full House" star dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. Saget had just finished a comedy show nearby, and in his last Instagram post, he couldn't help but gush over how much he loved doing stand-up comedy. A medical examiner later determined Saget's cause of death to be head trauma, which surprised many.
After news of his death broke, the star's famous friends flooded the web with tributes, including one of his best pals, John Stamos. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," the actor tweeted. After his initial tweet, Stamos kept the tributes coming as he honored his late friend. On January 11, he shared a photo of himself and Saget, along with a lengthy caption. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone – I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor," he wrote.
Stamos also made sure to remember Saget on his birthday. The star shared a photo with his pal, a quote from Jack Lemmon, and a few short words. "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly," he wrote. Now, Stamos is remembering Saget's last text.
Bob Saget told John Stamos he loved him
In the Netflix special "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute," John Stamos reveals his heartbreaking last text message thread with the late actor. "I wanna read my last text from Bob," the star said while surrounded by a group of Saget's close pals. "He said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'" He continued, "I said, 'Well, you have a lot of god-given brothers, but I'm first, right?' And he said, 'John Mayer is an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You're always there, so you're number one.'" As Stamos read the messages, everyone burst into laughter. Stamos also promoted the special on his Instagram, saying, "It's intimate. It's emotional," but of course, it's also "funny."
Stamos and Saget had a close relationship over the years and kept in touch after their "Full House" days. It seems as though Stamos has been doing his best to keep Saget's memory alive, and in an interview with The New York Times, he recalled the last time he saw his friend alive. The star explained that he and Saget were on a double date at the famed Nobu restaurant. "He didn't look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob," Stamos told the outlet. "He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn't interrupt; he cared about what we were saying." Awww.