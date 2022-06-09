John Stamos Reveals His Final Heartbreaking Text From Bob Saget

Bob Saget may be gone, but there's no doubt he will never be forgotten. Authorities tragically found the "Full House" star dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. Saget had just finished a comedy show nearby, and in his last Instagram post, he couldn't help but gush over how much he loved doing stand-up comedy. A medical examiner later determined Saget's cause of death to be head trauma, which surprised many.

After news of his death broke, the star's famous friends flooded the web with tributes, including one of his best pals, John Stamos. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," the actor tweeted. After his initial tweet, Stamos kept the tributes coming as he honored his late friend. On January 11, he shared a photo of himself and Saget, along with a lengthy caption. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone – I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor," he wrote.

Stamos also made sure to remember Saget on his birthday. The star shared a photo with his pal, a quote from Jack Lemmon, and a few short words. "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly," he wrote. Now, Stamos is remembering Saget's last text.