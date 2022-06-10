Khloe Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson
Khloé Kardashian may not have had the best luck in the love department, but she's always been supportive of her siblings' happiness. Whether she's championing Kravis at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish Italian nuptials, or cheering on Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson, it's safe to say that Khloé loves love ... and her family. "The older I get, the more and more I realize what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings," she told People in 2021. "It's totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them."
Khloé has always been close with her siblings and momager Kris Jenner, but sources report that Kim and Khloé's relationship has deepened in recent months, per People. With Khloé reeling in the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson's baby-mama drama, and Kim continuing to navigate her messy split from Kanye "Ye" West, the sisters have been each others' best support systems. "Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan," an insider told the outlet, adding that both women view their relationship to be "special."
Given their close bond, it's unsurprising that Khloé is often the one spilling the beans on Kim's new romance with Davidson, which she did on social media, timed to the June 9 episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." This time however, Khloé's big reveal was something that fans have long suspected about the Skims mogul and her boyfriend.
Is Kim Kardashian in love?
Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started spending time together in 2021, the pair appears to be increasingly serious about one another. Prior to attending the Met Gala together in 2022, Davidson was seen sporting fresh ink that read "KNSCP," apparently in honor of Kim and her four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Around Memorial Day, the comedian also bleached his hair to match Kim's icy blonde locks. If that's not true love, we don't know what is!
But when it came time for Kim to say the "L" word on TV, she played it coy. "I don't know if it's any of your business," she told a producer on Hulu's "The Kardashians," who asked her whether she was in love with Davidson (via E! News). Kim did add that, "We're doing really, really good," and seemed touched by Davidson's sweet gestures, which included sending the reality star her favorite gas station treat. Later, she confessed that his gift of Dibs was "the only kind of treat [I'd] break [my] veganism for."
But while Kim kept things close to her chest, her younger sister Khloé Kardashian was more outspoken. Responding to a fan on Twitter who wrote, "Kimberly is in LOVE lmao it's so cute," Khloé said, "Isn't it???" She added, "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE." Reading between the lines, it seems like Khloé is right! Throughout the episode, Kim continued to gush over her man, calling him "a good, good person" with "the best heart," per HollywoodLife.