Khloe Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

Khloé Kardashian may not have had the best luck in the love department, but she's always been supportive of her siblings' happiness. Whether she's championing Kravis at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish Italian nuptials, or cheering on Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson, it's safe to say that Khloé loves love ... and her family. "The older I get, the more and more I realize what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings," she told People in 2021. "It's totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them."

Khloé has always been close with her siblings and momager Kris Jenner, but sources report that Kim and Khloé's relationship has deepened in recent months, per People. With Khloé reeling in the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson's baby-mama drama, and Kim continuing to navigate her messy split from Kanye "Ye" West, the sisters have been each others' best support systems. "Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan," an insider told the outlet, adding that both women view their relationship to be "special."

Given their close bond, it's unsurprising that Khloé is often the one spilling the beans on Kim's new romance with Davidson, which she did on social media, timed to the June 9 episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." This time however, Khloé's big reveal was something that fans have long suspected about the Skims mogul and her boyfriend.