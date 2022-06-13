Regina King Just Made A Major Return To Form After Her Son's Tragic Death

This article contains mention of suicide.

On January 22, Hollywood was rocked by the news that Oscar-winning actor and director Regina King's only son, Ian Alexander Jr. had died by suicide. The up-and-coming DJ had just celebrated his 26th birthday on January 19. Understandably, the "Jerry Maguire" actor took a step back from the spotlight, only releasing a statement to People that read, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." His father was King's ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

After his death, fans noticed the devastating messages Alexander Jr. left on social media. The DJ, who went by "Desduné," tweeted about how unhealthy Instagram was for him. A few days before his death, he tweeted, "You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s***.....yea that one really hits home."

The news was met with an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities, with Halle Berry, rapper Kid Cudi, and Missy Elliott all taking to social media to send their condolences. Since January, King has been largely absent from the public eye, but on June 10, she took her first brave step in returning to work, and she's garnering even more love online because of it.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.