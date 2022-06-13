Regina King Just Made A Major Return To Form After Her Son's Tragic Death
This article contains mention of suicide.
On January 22, Hollywood was rocked by the news that Oscar-winning actor and director Regina King's only son, Ian Alexander Jr. had died by suicide. The up-and-coming DJ had just celebrated his 26th birthday on January 19. Understandably, the "Jerry Maguire" actor took a step back from the spotlight, only releasing a statement to People that read, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." His father was King's ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.
After his death, fans noticed the devastating messages Alexander Jr. left on social media. The DJ, who went by "Desduné," tweeted about how unhealthy Instagram was for him. A few days before his death, he tweeted, "You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s***.....yea that one really hits home."
The news was met with an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities, with Halle Berry, rapper Kid Cudi, and Missy Elliott all taking to social media to send their condolences. Since January, King has been largely absent from the public eye, but on June 10, she took her first brave step in returning to work, and she's garnering even more love online because of it.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Regina attends the Filming Italy 2022 festival with Naomie Harris
A few days after Ian Alexander Jr.'s death in January, actor Vivica A. Fox rushed to her friend Regina King's side, and as she told Fox Soul's "Cocktails and Queens" that the "Boyz N The Hood" actor was coping well, truly touched by everyone's support during the difficult time. "She said to tell everybody that she's gotten y'all's texts. The outpouring of love for her, her family, her son, she appreciates it," Fox said on January 26. "That was the beautiful thing ... our community is right there for her."
Now King has returned to the community in a big way, making her first red carpet appearance since January with friend and actor Naomie Harris. On June 10, King was in Santa Margherita di Pula in Italy for the Filming Italy 2022 festival, where she was honored with the Women In Power prize alongside Harris, per Page Six. She wore a stunning white two-piece gown with a fierce slit up her leg, and smiled for the camera on the red carpet and on the awards stage.
Fans are gushing about her bravery and strength to return to work. "She is so stunning and her strength is beautiful!" one fan tweeted. Another wrote, "It's nice to see her out and about. Hopefully she's hanging in there, all things considered. Obviously, she's resilient so she'll be okay." Another fan wished her well, writing, "So good to see Regina again, sending her Love and Light."