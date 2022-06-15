How The Claims Made Against Brad Lambert Have Impacted His Career - Exclusive

The souring of relationships between talent and their managers is as old as Hollywood is. However, most embattled clients don't go to the press with the sole purpose of ratting on their representation, and yet that's the circumstance that Brad Lambert finds himself in.

The subject of an expository article published by Hollywood publication TheWrap, Lambert — who represented artist Bosslogic, influencer Matt Ramos, and others — discovered he was on the chopping block. Alleging that Lambert "leeched" off of their contacts and talent and used them for his own personal gain, Bosslogic and Ramos presented a case without any accompanying evidence published, severely impacting Lambert's career.

After months of silence following the publishing of the February article, Lambert agreed to sit down with Nicki Swift exclusively for his first interview (parts one and two available here) on the record. Not only did he bring his side of the story, but he brought receipts to back up his claims.

Lambert came to the entertainment industry via sports management and has used his connections to help boost the careers of entertainers, influencers, and artists alike.

Receiving immense praise from the likes of Ramos during their time working together, Lambert has since been ostracized by the environment that once welcomed him.

Here's what he had to say about the fallout of TheWrap article and how his life has changed as a result.