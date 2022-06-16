Khloé Kardashian Gives Her Most Heartbreaking Take Yet On The Tristan Thompson Drama

"The Kardashians" has finally revealed how Khloé Kardashian really reacted to Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman. In case you've been living under a rock, a bombshell was dropped in December 2021 when it was claimed Thompson had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while still with Kardashian. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again," a source told People at the time. "It's just a sad situation to her."

Thompson's paternity was then confirmed by the basketball star in early January, and he issued a grovelling apology to the reality star via Instagram Stories. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote (via Cosmopolitan). The disgraced athlete then continued, "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Of course, Kardashian and Thompson split as the news broke, but now we're getting a first-hand look at how the former (who welcomed daughter True with Thompson in 2018) really handled the situation.