Twitter Is Calling Drake The Ultimate Troll As Tristan Thompson Stars In His Latest Video

Toronto's biggest rapper Drake announced on June 16 he was dropping a surprise album at midnight titled "Honestly, Nevermind" and fans lost their minds. So soon after "Certified Lover Boy?" On the same day that Beyoncé announced her new album? Not only that, he already filmed a blockbuster music video to herald the new album!

The video for the track "Falling Back" follows the rapper as he finally decides to walk down the aisle and get married to the one he loves. Thing is, it's not just one love, it's — *does the math* — 23. Yup, you read that right. Drake marries 23 bona fide hotties in this tongue-in-cheek video, per The Toronto Star. If that doesn't have you laughing, there are so many other nuggets and Easter eggs for die-hard stans. Toronto of course set the stage, along with his beloved CN Tower in the final shot (more's the pity he's not sitting atop the tower like on his "Views From The 6" album cover). True to Drake's religious background, the wedding follows Jewish traditions and features a rabbi. Plus, blink and you'll miss her, but his mother, Sandi Graham, has a cameo!

But it's the cameo of another Canadian superstar that has tongues wagging and jaws dropping on Twitter.