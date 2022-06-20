Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Reaches An Unexpected Conclusion

The legal battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family was a pretty messy affair, with the model alleging that the family conspired to terminate her reality TV deal due to the dissolution of her relationship with Rob Kardashian. Chyna (birth name Angela White) was seeking $100 million in damages, but in May, she lost in court after almost every member of the Kar-Jen fam-jam testified in their defense, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris Jenner, per Variety. Since then, the stars of "The Kardashians" have made a huge demand — they want Chyna to fork over almost $400K in legal costs, per TMZ.

But that hasn't signaled the end of Chyna's legal battles with the most famous family in America, and in fact, this next legal battle against her ex-partner Rob, who is father to their daughter Dream, has been going on since 2017. Back then, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob for what she called "revenge porn" when he leaked nude photos of her without her consent in a series of social media posts, per The Washington Post. Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom told the outlet at the time, where the judge issued the order prohibiting Rob from contacting Chyna, that, "Revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse, it is also a crime in California and 38 other states, and it is a civil wrong."

On June 6, Rob insisted he and his ex had settled the revenge porn case privately, but Chyna pushed for a trial, per TMZ. However, things have suddenly come to a grinding halt.