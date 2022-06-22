Mayim Bialik Shares Sad Health Update

On June 20, Mayim Bialik announced that she'd tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram Live on her "Bialik Breakdown" podcast account, the actor shared her thoughts on the illness. Bialik spent a good portion of the Live showing off all the natural remedies she's been using: lemon juice, ginger, turmeric, zinc, magnesium, colloidal silver, D3, Thieves oil, Scope mouthwash, vitamin C, and ... graham crackers and dark chocolate? Bialik didn't say if she was actually trying all the methods she shared, and given the last couple items she might have been joking.

Getting ahead of any potential backlash, she added, "I'm not at all trying to make light of any aspect of this. I know there are people who do not have resources or care, and it's something I've been following since the beginning of COVID." Bialik expressed regret about letting her guard down over the past few months, saying, "I'm feeling a lot of fear. Why did I think that anything was fine, ever?" She also noted how divisive of a subject the virus can be, saying, "I'm not gonna get political. That's just my experience, it's no joke."

Until recently, the actor was labeled as anti-vax due to old comments she made in 2009. She later clarified her stance in 2015, and in 2020 she finally put it to rest with a 10-minute-long video endorsing vaccines, including for COVID. While Bialik is vaccinated now, her recent struggle still reminds us all to be careful.