The Royal Family Has A Strategy For Keeping Prince Andrew At Bay, According To Royal Experts

In mid-June, Prince Andrew appeared to be returning to his royal duties. On June 11, Buckingham Palace announced an unexpected decision to support Andrew. A palace source told The Sunday Times, "Thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction." After the shocking news from Buckingham Palace, sources working for Andrew announced the Duke of York would be part of the Order of the Garter ceremony on June 13. But the disgraced prince's victory dance was short-lived.

The day after the palace announcement, Prince Charles and Prince William blocked Andrew from the Order of the Garter event. The U.K. Sun reported Charles and William convinced Queen Elizabeth to change her mind, fearing "backlash" from the public by allowing Andrew to enter back into royal life. But a Buckingham Palace source told the Sun, "He is delusional if he thinks Charles or William will ever let him back. The Queen is the only person who ever backs Andrew up." Another source added, "His comeback fight is probably doomed." The Duke of Cambridge is strongly against Andrew returning to his official duties and gave the queen an ultimatum. A senior source told The Evening Standard, "The Duke of Cambridge was adamant. If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw."

But the royal family has a strategy for keeping Andrew at bay, according to royal experts.