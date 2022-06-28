Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Had Some Seriously Disturbing Motivations On Her Wedding Day
Jason Alexander's trespassing incident at his ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding was much more severe than we initially thought.
In case you missed it, Alexander crashed Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, California, on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari. He was fortunately handled by the pop star's security and arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies, per E! News. Spears was also awarded a three-year protective order against him, although Alexander had pleaded not guilty to the charges made, which included stalking, trespassing, vandalism, and battery.
Due to the incident, Spears apparently fired her entire security team for making it easy for Alexander to enter her private property. "Jason Alexander trying to crash their wedding was a complete disaster and no one understood how it could have possibly happened," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Britney felt that her security team was underprepared and she was very flustered and overwhelmed."
But, as it turns out, Spears' reaction was warranted, given how Alexander had allegedly tried to break into her bedroom.
Jason Alexander attempted to sneak into Britney Spears' bedroom
Jason Alexander, whom Britney Spears' was married to for 55 hours in 2004, apparently had every intention of ruining her wedding to Sam Asghari. "She's my first wife, my only wife," he said on an Instagram Live, per The Guardian. "I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."
Initial reports revealed that he tried to force his way into the event, but according to Spears' bodyguard, Alexander also made an attempt to break into the "Toxic" singer's bedroom while she was in it, per TMZ. The guard told the judge that Alexander headed straight to the bedroom after successfully trespassing on the property, but luckily it was locked. Alexander also apparently insisted he needed to talk to Spears despite not being on the guest list.
The good news is Spears' wedding still went off without a hitch despite the unforeseen incident. "Although there were some hiccups, Britney and Sam had an amazing time at the end of the day," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They are so beyond happy that they are married. They aren't going to be honeymooning just yet and they are just enjoying this moment together."