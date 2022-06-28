Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Had Some Seriously Disturbing Motivations On Her Wedding Day

Jason Alexander's trespassing incident at his ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding was much more severe than we initially thought.

In case you missed it, Alexander crashed Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, California, on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari. He was fortunately handled by the pop star's security and arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies, per E! News. Spears was also awarded a three-year protective order against him, although Alexander had pleaded not guilty to the charges made, which included stalking, trespassing, vandalism, and battery.

Due to the incident, Spears apparently fired her entire security team for making it easy for Alexander to enter her private property. "Jason Alexander trying to crash their wedding was a complete disaster and no one understood how it could have possibly happened," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Britney felt that her security team was underprepared and she was very flustered and overwhelmed."

But, as it turns out, Spears' reaction was warranted, given how Alexander had allegedly tried to break into her bedroom.