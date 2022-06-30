Fans Are Beyond Obsessed With LeBron James' And Adele's Wedding Photo Op
LeBron James and Adele were just seen together in a wedding photo alongside their significant others, and fans are loving the picture featuring these famous faces! The two celebs encountered each other while they were guests at Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love's wedding. James, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, was previously Love's teammate from 2014 to 2018, per Sports Illustrated. The two have remained close and practiced together in preparation for the 2022-2023 NBA season in June, as Lakers Nation reported.
Adele attended the nuptials alongside her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, whom she has been dating since July 2021, according to People. Paul also happens to be James' agent, and the news publication wrote that Adele was seen sitting with Paul and James at an NBA Finals game. "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that [Adele and Paul have] come out in public together," Brian Windhorst stated on "The Lowe Post." Love's wedding provided another opportunity for Adele and Paul to catch up with James.
LeBron James and Adele posed for an 'iconic' group picture at Kevin Love's wedding
Pop star Adele and NBA legend LeBron James have delighted fans with a recent photo of the pair and their partners together. This took place at Kevin Love's June 25 wedding ceremony. Love married model and entrepreneur Kate Bock during a lavish celebration at the New York Public Library which had a "Great Gatsby" theme, per Vogue. James brought his wife, Savannah, to the gathering, and Rich Paul attended with his girlfriend, pop singer Adele. The four posed for a picture during the event, which James posted on Instagram on June 29. Adele and Savannah both wore black gowns, while James and Paul donned black suits and bowties.
James posted the photo with the caption, "ICONIC." Fans seemed to agree with this description, as the post has racked up more than 1.2 million likes as of this writing, and many people have commented their positive thoughts. One user said, "It's giving royalty," while another approvingly dubbed the photo, "LeAdele." A third stated, "This is the best picture of 2022." James also posted a series of pictures from the big day and said, "Man what a moment in time I'll never forget!!" before writing to Love and Bock, "I love you guys more than you'll ever imagine and I'm always here for you guys!!!" It sounds like this was a joyful ceremony with a good time had by everyone on Love and Bock's legendary guest list!