Fans Are Beyond Obsessed With LeBron James' And Adele's Wedding Photo Op

LeBron James and Adele were just seen together in a wedding photo alongside their significant others, and fans are loving the picture featuring these famous faces! The two celebs encountered each other while they were guests at Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love's wedding. James, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, was previously Love's teammate from 2014 to 2018, per Sports Illustrated. The two have remained close and practiced together in preparation for the 2022-2023 NBA season in June, as Lakers Nation reported.

Adele attended the nuptials alongside her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, whom she has been dating since July 2021, according to People. Paul also happens to be James' agent, and the news publication wrote that Adele was seen sitting with Paul and James at an NBA Finals game. "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that [Adele and Paul have] come out in public together," Brian Windhorst stated on "The Lowe Post." Love's wedding provided another opportunity for Adele and Paul to catch up with James.