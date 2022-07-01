Matchmaker Says The Timing Of Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick's Split Is No Coincidence - Exclusive

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have recently called it quits, and according to a matchmaker, they were really never meant to be.

The two dated for nearly two years, with a source saying that they preferred to keep their relationship under the wraps. "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," they told People. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy." Another source later told People that the two seemed to be great for each other. "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love," they shared. "They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other."

But all good things come to end. On June 28, Entertainment Tonight confirmed with an insider close to the couple that Hader and Kendrick had indeed split. However, according to an expert matchmaker, the relationship wasn't meant to last long.