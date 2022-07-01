Judge Completely Lashes Out At Brian Laundrie's Family

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were high school sweethearts. They got engaged in 2020 and decided to embark on a four-month road trip before marrying. They packed up their van and headed off in July 2021. Petito's folks were confident their daughter would be safe with her fiance along for the ride. Her parents described Laundrie as a "polite" and "nice guy" who everyone liked. "I felt like she would be okay. I thought he would take care of her," mom Nicole Schmidt told "60 Minutes."

Everything appeared peachy as they posted grinning selfies from all over. However, there'd been severe bumps in the road during their journey. Per the New York Post, cops reported Laundrie was covered in scratches after he and Petito had "some sort of altercation" in Utah on August 12. Two weeks later, they were spotted furiously fighting in Wyoming.

On August 30, Schmidt received a strange text supposedly from her daughter, but she believed was written by someone else. Two days later, Laundrie returned to his parents' home all alone. A manhunt for Petito began on September 11, and Laundrie disappeared six days later. Petito's body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19; she'd been strangled. On October 20, Laundrie's remains were discovered in a Florida swamp. He'd taken his own life. As the tragedy sunk in, a bitter legal battle broke out between the grieving parents. The latest court update includes a judge completely lashing out at Laundrie's family.