Kristin Cavallari Proves She Isn't Mourning Her Divorce

On the June 29 episode of the "School of Greatness" podcast, Kristin Cavallari pulled no punches about the finalization of her divorce from Jay Cutler. After a lengthy custody battle over their three kids, she's officially moved on and is ready to start over. On the podcast, Cavallari said (via Daily Mail), "The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce, but it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

Rather than getting professional help, Cavallari credits processing the divorce to writing, meditation, and simply talking with friends: "It's interesting because I've been in therapy pretty much my whole life but this is the one time I didn't go to therapy [...] Friends I think are sometimes the best therapists on the planet."

Even though the statement is framed in a positive mental health way, it still might sting for Cutler to hear. The couple was together for nearly ten years, meeting in 2010 and getting married in 2013. Either way, if they're both as happy as they say they are, maybe this uncoupling was for the best.