Kylie Jenner Is Lashing Out At A TikToker's Claims About Her Family

Despite launching some new summer products through Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner isn't too busy to maintain her huge TikTok presence. Boasting nearly 42 million followers on the app, she often shares adorable moments with daughter Stormi Webster while still finding time to hype up her relatives. Even before her TikTok account took off, Jenner told Time in 2015, "I know how influential I am over my fans and followers. I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my makeup, I always start these huge trends, and I don't even realize what I'm capable of."

However, not everyone on the Gen Z platform looks up to Jenner and her controversial family. In 2020, a restaurant hostess put her on blast for supposedly being a bad tipper, claiming the influencer left $20 on a $500 bill. The TikToker also called out Jenner's sister Kendall, as well as family friend Hailey Baldwin, for having cold attitudes. While Baldwin quickly reached out and apologized, neither Jenner sister gave the accusations any attention.

After yet another TikTok call-out, Jenner is finding herself in hot water on the app once again. But unlike last time, she's responding to the source head-on and setting things straight.