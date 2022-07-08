The Tragic Death Of 24 Star Gregory Itzin

Actor Gregory Itzin has died at the age of 74, per TMZ. Survived by his wife Judie and two children, the cause of death is unknown. Best known for his role in "24," Itzin brought heart to a character that wasn't always good.

"24" director and executive producer Jon Cassar took to Twitter to pay his respects. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today. He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy." The director continued, "He'll be missed by his '24' family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend." Another of Itzin's friends, Armin Shimerman of "Star Trek" also posted a message. "1 of my closest friends&1 of the finest actors I know died yesterday, Greg Itzin ... There is a huge hole in my heart over his loss."

Over the years, Itzin played a host of characters throughout film and TV, including in 2012's "Lincoln" and 1998's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Even if people can't put a face to the name, they're sure to have seen him somewhere at least once.