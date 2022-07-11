Kelly Rizzo Tries To Look On The Bright Side In Gutwrenching Bob Saget Tribute

There's no doubt that the death of Bob Saget affected people across the globe, especially those who were close to him. The "Full House" star passed away unexpectedly in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando back in January and medical examiners later determined Saget's cause of death to be head trauma.

Once news of Saget's death hit the media, tributes came flooding in. Former co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos penned touching tributes to America's beloved TV dad. It took his wife, Kelly Rizzo, a few days to gather the strength to post about the actor's death on social media, but she broke her silence on January 15, sharing a sweet photo of herself and Saget as they put their heads together. "My sweet husband ... How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she gushed. She continued by sharing how much she and Saget loved one another and how she was determined to keep his legacy and life work alive.

Since his death, Rizzo has shared plenty of other shoutouts to her late husband. Now, Rizzo is trying to see the glass as half-full rather than half-empty.