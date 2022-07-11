Kelly Rizzo Tries To Look On The Bright Side In Gutwrenching Bob Saget Tribute
There's no doubt that the death of Bob Saget affected people across the globe, especially those who were close to him. The "Full House" star passed away unexpectedly in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando back in January and medical examiners later determined Saget's cause of death to be head trauma.
Once news of Saget's death hit the media, tributes came flooding in. Former co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos penned touching tributes to America's beloved TV dad. It took his wife, Kelly Rizzo, a few days to gather the strength to post about the actor's death on social media, but she broke her silence on January 15, sharing a sweet photo of herself and Saget as they put their heads together. "My sweet husband ... How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she gushed. She continued by sharing how much she and Saget loved one another and how she was determined to keep his legacy and life work alive.
Since his death, Rizzo has shared plenty of other shoutouts to her late husband. Now, Rizzo is trying to see the glass as half-full rather than half-empty.
Kelly Rizzo chooses to see the silver lining
Gone but never forgotten. Since Bob Saget's death, his friend and beloved wife, Kelly Rizzo, have made a conscious effort to keep his memory alive. On July 10, Rizzo took to Instagram to share a video montage of herself and Saget over the years. To make the tribute even more gut-wrenching, it was set to Bruce Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams."
Rizzo also wrote a lengthy caption as she reflected on how it's already been six months since she lost her "best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband." Rizzo continued, "6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth." She went on to say that, though things have been hard, she's been looking for the silver lining and she's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support while getting closer to Saget's daughters. The "Eat Travel Rock" blogger ended the post with, "We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn't the same without you."
Rizzo has been doing her best to keep Saget's memory alive. In June, she shared another touching Instagram post to promote Saget's Netflix special, "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute." Several big names appeared in the special, including Jim Carrey, John Stamos, and of course, Kelly Rizzo. In her caption, Rizzo expressed that, while Saget's death still did not "feel real," it was important to "share this magnificent man."