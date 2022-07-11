Cameron Diaz Reveals A Terrifying Experience From Before She Was Famous

In an appearance on the "Second Life" podcast, Cameron Diaz laughingly shared a terrifying experience which happened to her when she was a struggling model in Paris back in the '90s, before she ever became famous.

In the podcast, Diaz revealed that she "didn't work a day" in Paris, as she "couldn't book a job to save my life." Instead, she found a job in which she was employed to transport "costumes" in a suitcase from Paris, across the Straight of Gibraltar to Morocco. However, she highly suspects there were illicit drugs in the suitcase instead of costumes. "Really, I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco," she said. "I swear to God. It was before, like, TSA or anything like that." She added that she suspects she was given this job because she was a "blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco," wearing "torn jeans and platform boots." She said it was all "really unsafe."

In addition, at one point, a customs official in Morocco actually asked her to open the suitcase. However, at that point, she bailed. "Literally all the calculations in my head went running back like, 'What the f**k is in that suitcase? ... I was like, 'I don't know, it's not mine, I have no idea whose it is.'" She closed by revealing, "that was my only job I ever got in Paris." Though we're genuinely shocked she couldn't find work in the City of Lights — after all, have you seen this adorable photoshoot featuring a 17-year-old Diaz that the Daily Mail unearthed?