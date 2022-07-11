Taylor Hawkins' Son Performs Devastating Cover Of His Late Dad's Classic Song

The music world lost a legend in Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins. On March 25, news broke that the rocker died in his hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia while he was touring with the band. Only a few days later, the Foo Fighters announced on Instagram that they would cancel their remaining tour dates due to Taylor's death. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned." As fans know, Taylor and Foo Fighters singer, Dave Grohl, were incredibly close, though the loss profoundly affected all band members.

On June 8, Taylor's wife, Alison Hawkins, finally broke her silence on her husband's death, by releasing a statement on Taylor's Instagram page on behalf of her entire family. "As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance," she wrote. As many fans know, the pair shared three children — Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh.

Now, the family is doing their best to keep Taylor's memory alive — especially his son, Oliver.