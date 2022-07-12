What Really Happened Between Kim Kardashian And Bow Wow?

Bow Wow revealed all about what he claims really went down with Kim Kardashian while chatting with "Hollywood Unlocked" in 2017, stating he first met Kardashian during her days partying with Paris Hilton. "She's super dope. How did I get her information, I don't know. We just kept crossing paths," he said of Kardashian, noting they got together before she met Reggie Bush.

So why did it never make the gossip columns? "The reason nobody knew is because of how I move. I can get low, and nobody will know s**t. We kicked it hard,'" Bow Wow said, claiming he purposefully kept things on the down low because he hadn't dated anyone outside of his race before and didn't know what his fans would think. The rapper didn't confirm or deny if he ever, erm, got between the sheets with Kardashian (who was still married to Kanye West at the time of the interview) though, saying, "I respect 'Ye and all that, so therefore I ain't gonna say everything all the way 100. But, you know, like I said, if I'm f***ing with somebody, I'm f***ing with somebody."

Bow Wow shared a similar take with "Vlad TV" in August 2021, where he denied his relationship with Kardashian was ever anything serious. "We [were] young and everybody was just having fun," he clarified, before claiming his fling with the now mom of four "wasn't a big deal."