Simone Biles Had An Absolutely Cringe-Worthy Interaction With A Flight Attendant

It's hard to believe there are people out there who don't recognize the pint-sized superpower that is Simone Biles. The star is one of the most famous athletes in the world, capturing the world's attention every time she shows off her mind-blowing gymnastics skills. Biles is widely known as the G.O.A.T (that's the greatest of all time, if you weren't sure) and is widely regarded as one of, if not the, greatest gymnasts of all time, with Vox bestowing that titled upon her in 2019. As for the stats? Biles is the proud owner of seven Olympic medals, including four golds, per Team USA, as well as being one of the most decorated World Championships competitors.

But while maybe you can be forgiven for not knowing her stats, it's hard to have missed all the media attention the star has gotten over the years. Of course, Biles hit the headlines in 2021 after getting candid about how difficult she found the Tokyo Olympics, while she also competed in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 24 in 2017. If that's not enough for you, she's also popped up on numerous TV shows over the years as herself on the likes of every talk show going (from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to "Live With Kelly and Ryan") as well as an actress on "Black-ish" per IMDb.

But it sounds all that just wasn't enough for one flight attendant who endured a seriously cringey moment with the Olympian.