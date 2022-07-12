Taylor Armstrong Recalls The Huge Impact One Wendy Williams Interview Had On Her Personal Life

Taylor Armstrong's time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" feels like forever ago — at least in Bravo years — but her influence can still be felt today. Taylor joined the cast in Season 1, and while she first appeared like an average Bravo housewife, it quickly became clear that there was something much darker going on. By Season 2, Taylor was bombarded with accusations from the cast and fans that she was trapped in an abusive marriage. After denying the allegations for months, Taylor filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Russell Armstrong. A few months later, during production, Russell took his own life, leaving Taylor to care for their young daughter and to handle the legal and financial mess he left behind.

Taylor left the show after "RHOBH" Season 3 and published a memoir, "Hiding from Reality," which explored her tragic first marriage and her abusive relationship with Russell. Taylor became an advocate for domestic abuse survivors, frequently using her platform to discuss why so many victims deny the abuse or refuse to come forward, just as she did when she was first confronted.

Looking back all these years later, Taylor traces the beginning of her journey as a public survivor to Wendy Williams, who she claims noticed something was wrong long before her marriage became national news.