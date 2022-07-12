Taylor Armstrong Recalls The Huge Impact One Wendy Williams Interview Had On Her Personal Life
Taylor Armstrong's time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" feels like forever ago — at least in Bravo years — but her influence can still be felt today. Taylor joined the cast in Season 1, and while she first appeared like an average Bravo housewife, it quickly became clear that there was something much darker going on. By Season 2, Taylor was bombarded with accusations from the cast and fans that she was trapped in an abusive marriage. After denying the allegations for months, Taylor filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Russell Armstrong. A few months later, during production, Russell took his own life, leaving Taylor to care for their young daughter and to handle the legal and financial mess he left behind.
Taylor left the show after "RHOBH" Season 3 and published a memoir, "Hiding from Reality," which explored her tragic first marriage and her abusive relationship with Russell. Taylor became an advocate for domestic abuse survivors, frequently using her platform to discuss why so many victims deny the abuse or refuse to come forward, just as she did when she was first confronted.
Looking back all these years later, Taylor traces the beginning of her journey as a public survivor to Wendy Williams, who she claims noticed something was wrong long before her marriage became national news.
Taylor Armstrong knew something needed to change
Many remember Taylor Armstrong's fiery encounter with Camille Grammer in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 2, in which Grammer alleged that Taylor's husband, Russell Armstrong, abused her. However, according to Taylor, it was Wendy Williams who outed the abuse after Season 1. "I did 'Wendy Williams' promoting the show," Taylor recalled on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. "And kind of in the middle of the interview she said, 'He abuses you, doesn't he?'"
When probed by Williams, she brushed off the accusations, claiming that she was just having a hard time, per Page Six. Because of Williams, Taylor's marriage came into sharper focus the following season. "That started coming out a lot on Twitter, and in the tabloids and stuff, like, it's obvious these two have a messed up relationship," Taylor said. "She was the first person to say it publicly," Taylor added.
These days, Taylor is in a much better place. After leaving Russell, she married her attorney John Bluher. "He stood by my side through everything and helped me navigate everything I was going through," she told Us Weekly. "I think if it wouldn't have been someone that I trust so much because of everything I went through, I don't think I would've ever been in a relationship again." Taylor even made her way back to TV, and joined "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club" for Season 2.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.