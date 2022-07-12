Dave Coulier Shares What Has Helped Him Deal With Grief Following Bob Saget's Tragic Death
This article mentions alcohol addiction.
Bob Saget's death shocked the world, especially those closest to him. In January, news broke that authorities found the "Full House" star dead in his hotel room following a comedy show Saget had performed in the area. The star's death was unexpected, and an autopsy report later revealed that Saget died from head trauma.
Following the news, co-stars like John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure penned touching tributes to the man so many people knew as America's TV dad. Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on "Full House," also remembered his late friend with a few Instagram posts, including one on January 9. "I'll never let go, brother. Love you," he wrote with a single red heart emoji next to his words.
The following day, Coulier shared a photo of himself with the rest of the "Full House" cast. The post included a tribute to Saget on the cast's behalf. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the post read. It continued, "Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob." They also expressed how much Saget meant to everyone on "Full House," which was enough to bring a tear to anyone's eye. A few months later, Coulier is revealing how he's coping with the loss of one of his pals.
Dave Coulier says sobriety has helped him cope
Dave Coulier is opening up about how he's coping after losing his friend and co-star, Bob Saget. On July 12, the actor appeared on an episode of "Today," where he chatted about the death of Saget, his father, and brother. "Well, my brother and my dad were really funny people," he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna. "And so, I have this tremendous well... and whenever it feels like the well is drying up with sadness, I have so many laughs and so many funny stories between Bob, my dad, and my brother, that I kind of just pour them back in the well and relive all those wonderful experiences."
The "Full House" star also opened up on how addiction affected his relationships and how he always "always equated alcohol with a good time," he explained. "And you know thank goodness I was sober during my dad, my brother, and Bob because it really helped me go through a tough time where I had to go through the roughness of those feelings again," he said during the segment.
In a March interview with "Good Morning America," Coulier discussed his journey to sobriety and how much it helped his health. "I feel healthier than I ever have," he told the outlet.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).