Nick Cannon Holds Nothing Back About His Current Feelings For Mariah Carey
Despite his high-profile hosting gigs on shows like "The Masked Singer" and "Wild 'N Out," you're much more likely to hear about Nick Cannon for his unconventional parenting. The media mogul welcomed three children over the past year and has at least two more on the way, which means he'll soon be a father of nine. He's also praised others for having lots of children, such as Elon Musk, who recently announced the arrival of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.
After Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Cannon responded writing, "Right there with you my Brother!" Many criticized the exchange, including Meghan McCain in an opinion article for The Daily Mail. "This 'impregnate the planet' mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet," the former cohost of "The View" wrote.
Given that the mother of Cannon's first two children is Mariah Carey, who very much seems like she wouldn't tolerate his recent behavior, many have been curious about her thoughts. While she hasn't commented on the overlapping pregnancies and has completely moved on from Cannon outside of co-parenting their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, he has very different feelings towards her in return.
Nick Cannon wants Mariah Carey back
In an interview with YouTuber Tee, Nick Cannon confirmed that he still has love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey. On his current feelings towards her, Cannon said, "That's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love. I guess because I'm a true romantic believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie and I'm not a timeline dude ... I will never have a love like I have with Mariah." Cannon concluded his thoughts by saying his relationship with Carey was "like a fairytale."
This isn't the first time Cannon has publicly pined over Carey. Earlier this year, he released a song on Valentine's Day called "Alone," which sampled her '90s hit "Love Takes Time." Now, YouTube says Cannon's song is unavailable due to a legal complaint. It's also unavailable on Spotify, so it's likely Cannon didn't get permission to sample the original song.
Meanwhile, the last time Carey publicly acknowledged Cannon was in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." While she gave him a generous portrayal, it's safe to say the door is closed. "I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us," she wrote, "but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)." Besides, Carey seems happy with her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, a professional dancer she met on tour. For now, Cannon's vision of love will have to remain just that — a fantasy.