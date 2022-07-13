Nick Cannon Holds Nothing Back About His Current Feelings For Mariah Carey

Despite his high-profile hosting gigs on shows like "The Masked Singer" and "Wild 'N Out," you're much more likely to hear about Nick Cannon for his unconventional parenting. The media mogul welcomed three children over the past year and has at least two more on the way, which means he'll soon be a father of nine. He's also praised others for having lots of children, such as Elon Musk, who recently announced the arrival of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

After Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Cannon responded writing, "Right there with you my Brother!" Many criticized the exchange, including Meghan McCain in an opinion article for The Daily Mail. "This 'impregnate the planet' mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet," the former cohost of "The View" wrote.

Given that the mother of Cannon's first two children is Mariah Carey, who very much seems like she wouldn't tolerate his recent behavior, many have been curious about her thoughts. While she hasn't commented on the overlapping pregnancies and has completely moved on from Cannon outside of co-parenting their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, he has very different feelings towards her in return.