How Does Kim Kardashian Really Feel About Khloé Having Another Child With Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian dropped a bombshell on July 13 when it was revealed she was expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for the reality star told E! News. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

As for if Khloé and Tristan are actually back together? Well, it seems like that would be a no. Though Khloé herself doesn't appear to have spoken directly about where things stand between her and Thompson — who's thought to be her ex-boyfriend, not her current — since the news dropped, it's been reported she and Thompson won't be raising their second child together. "The two aren't together and Khloé will have the baby full time," a source told Entertainment Tonight of True's parents, adding, "Khloé wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

So now we know the seemingly former couple seemingly won't be romantically raising their new baby together, what does Khloé's family really think of her decision to have another baby with the basketball star? Well, a source is now dishing on what Khloé's big sister Kim Kardashian makes of it all.