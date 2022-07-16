The Beanie Feldstein Funny Girl Saga Takes Another Unexpected Turn

The drama surrounding Broadway's "Funny Girl" revival just keeps getting more convoluted and, well... funnier.

In case you missed it, Beanie Feldstein, who had been cast as the lead character Fanny Brice in the show, was revealed to be leaving just six months after opening. She managed to beat out Lea Michele of "Glee" fame, who has long expressed interest in the role, but her performance earned mixed reviews. "Funny Girl" was also snubbed at the 2022 Tony Awards, and Variety reported that ticket sales for the show started to slump. Critics say that Feldstein had been miscast, which may have been the reason for her early departure.

Feldstein was initially supposed to stay until September, but she surprised everyone when she announced that she will be leaving at the end of July instead. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," she wrote on Instagram. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated." She didn't elaborate as to what "direction" the production would take, but fans are speculating that it has to do with Lea Michele taking over. And now Feldstein has seemingly been dealt even more bad luck.