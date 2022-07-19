Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Just Reached A Major Health Milestone

On July 18, Robin Roberts took to Instagram to share the happy news that Amber Laign had finished her radiation treatment — a milestone that's crucial in her battle against breast cancer.

"Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment!" Roberts wrote, along with a video of Laign ringing the ceremonial cancer bell at the hospital. "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation." She also posted an Instagram Story of Laign doing a happy dance after ringing the bell.

It's been a tough journey for both Roberts and Laign over the past few months, with Roberts getting emotional during her "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" interview in April while discussing how they were doing. At the time, she said that she was grateful that she was able to give her partner the support she needs as someone who had experienced it before. "I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver," Roberts shared. "I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her." She also took it as an opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of regular checkups. "Get those regular exams," Roberts said. "It can save your life."