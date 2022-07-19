Cher Opens Up About Her Heartbreaking Experience With Pregnancy Loss

The following article discusses pregnancy loss.

There's no doubt that Cher has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry. The singer has churned out one hit after the next, and most people can't help but sing along to her tracks. Some of the star's biggest hits include "Believe," and "If I Could Turn Back Time," just to name a few. Clearly, her music has been one of the biggest highlights of her carer, but with fame comes a lot of interest in Cher's personal life. Cher and Sonny Bono had a highly-publicized love story. According to Closer Weekly, the couple (who also famously sang together) married in 1964. The couple's marriage did not withstand the test of time, and by 1975, Sonny and Cher couldn't make it work and split. During their time together, the couple had one child, Chaz Bono. According to The Blast, Cher welcomed another child with singer Gregg Allman, Elijah Blue.

Cher has not been shy about gushing over her kiddos and how seriously she takes the role of being a mom. "I really like being a mother," she told Closer Weekly. "I've got children that are absolutely the best thing in the world." And, the singer has also talked about some tough times, including on "Dr. Phil." "I had lost four children before Chas, and I had to lay in bed for the first three months, and then I had to just stay in the house," she confessed.

Now, she's opening up even more on the difficult time.