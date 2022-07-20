Erika Girardi Has Landed In A Head-Turning Lawsuit With Nicolas Cage's Ex

Erika Girardi has nothing to lose and nothing to hide, or so she says. However, her recent legal troubles have some thinking she could stand to lose a bit more. In late June, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was ordered to hand over her $750,000 diamond earrings after a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge deemed them "stolen property." During the hearing, Judge Barry Russell said that "settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by [Erika's ex-husband] Thomas' firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings" (per Page Six).

Shortly after their late 2020 divorce, Erika's attorney ex-husband Tom Girardi was accused of misappropriating funds meant for his clients, partially funneling them to Erika's music career, where she moonlights as Erika Jayne. Some speculated that their divorce was a ruse to protect Erika from any legal fallout, although she's continued to face heat nevertheless. Some of Girardi Keese's former clients affected by the case include widows, orphans, and burn and plane crash victims, a list that's been parroted many a time by Erika's "RHOBH" co-stars as well as the show's incredulous viewers.

While Erika has made efforts to move on from the legal drama of the past year and a half, even proclaiming it's "time to smile a little bit," a new lawsuit is now standing in her way. This time, she's facing off against none other than the ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton.