Joe Rogan's Controversial Comment On Unhoused People Is Met With Fury

"The Joe Rogan Experience" has been online since 2009, but the podcast's already massive popularity and impact reached new heights after taking on a political bent. In fact, The New York Times called it, along with Rogan himself, an "unlikely political influencer" ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, raising the profiles of candidates like Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard. Now a Spotify exclusive, each episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" averages 11 million listens, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In both senses of the word, a major part of the podcast's appeal is its agenda. Often interviewing controversial guests shunned by other platforms, "The Joe Rogan Experience" highlights people and conversations you're not likely to hear anywhere else, for better or for worse. Also, Rogan doesn't necessarily identify with one political party or ideology, endorsing both progressive Bernie Sanders in 2020 as well as Republican Ron DeSantis in the upcoming 2024 election. Rogan has also criticized former President Donald Trump, accusing him of drug use. In 2021, Rogan faced particular scrutiny for an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in which he interviewed Robert W. Malone, a physician who has spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of late, he hasn't just left the controversy to his guests. Rogan continued to make several anti-vaccine statements himself, and old episodes have resurfaced in which he said the N-word. Even still, the podcast host has just made one of his most inflammatory comments yet.