The Pop Icon Ivana Trump's Kids Were Unexpectedly Close To

In the wake of Ivana Trump's tragic death, countless public figures have come forward with details about the colorful life she led. Many a story has resurfaced about her legacy in upper echelon circles. It's no surprise, then, that her three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump — were exposed to her A-list connections and that they built friendships with them.

While she's best known as the ex-wife to the former president, Ivana had a career and life of her own before meeting Donald Trump. A skiier and a model, Ivana was no stranger to glamour despite her humble beginnings. However, her star power rose significantly when she wed Donald. As noted by The New York Times, during their marriage, Donald and Ivana became the poster children for a power couple — and Ivana was just as famous as the father of her children.

Even though the Trumps ultimately divorced, Ivana continued to be a media sensation — so much so that she was brought on for a cameo in the 1996 film, "First Wives Club" (via Entertainment Weekly). "Don't get mad, get everything," became her famous line. Ivana also went on to have a reality show, "Ivana Younger Man." One thing's for sure: Ivana had the kind of star quality that drew people to her — and her children scored some interesting playdates because of it.