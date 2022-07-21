The Place Ivana Trump's Remains Were Taken After Her Funeral

Ivana Trump's funeral took place in New York City on July 20, six days after her tragic death. As previously reported, Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his three eldest children, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka Trump, died in her home on July 14 after an apparent fall down the stairs. New York City's medical examiner later confirmed that the 73-year-old died of "blunt impact injuries of torso" (via Us Weekly), and declared her death was accidental.

A surprising array of guests attended Ivana's funeral, which took place at the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Among them were her children, her friends, and her first husband, Donald Trump, who arrived with wife Melania and their son, Barron. The family was adamant that the service wouldn't be a solemn occasion, but rather a joyous celebration of her life. As society columnist R. Couri Hay, who was present, told People, they achieved that and more.

"The room was filled with joy and drenched with tears," Hay shared. Amid the most touching moments were undoubtedly Ivanka and Eric's eulogies. While she called their mom a "trailblazer," he dubbed her "a force of nature." Following the private mass, the entire Trump family was photographed exiting the church behind the late businesswoman's golden casket before proceeding to her burial service. It was a private affair kept under wraps and away from photographers, but we're now learning a number of new details about it.