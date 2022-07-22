Britney Spears' Racy New Photos Have Fans As Confused As Ever

Britney Spears has always been pretty active online, but her recent string of posts has people expressing concern for the pop star. It was just in April when Spears announced she was going to take a break from posting on her socials. "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!" Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I send my love and God bless you all." The supposed "break," though, didn't last long, as the singer went on to continue sharing images and footage on Instagram, some of which have been racier than fans would have liked.

In early July, when Spears went on a honeymoon with her husband Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer posted several risqué photos of herself while frolicking around the beach. But at the time, she said that she was just enjoying herself, so fans need not worry about what she chooses to share on her page. "No this is not a girls gone wild campaign ... It's simply me living my life !!!" she wrote on the caption in a now-deleted post. "This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation ... jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!"

Fans let her peculiar social media behavior slide at the time, but in her more recent posts, they can't help but question if it was really Spears sharing the seemingly intimate content.