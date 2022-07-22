The Heartbreaking Words Ivana Trump Said To Eric Trump The Night Before Her Death

Ivana Trump was laid to rest at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Manhattan's Upper East Side on July 20, per CNN. The 73-year-old had been discovered unresponsive at the bottom of her stairs on July 14. The New York City medical examiner ruled Ivana's cause of death was accidental, resulting from "'blunt impact injuries' to the torso," CNN reported.

The unexpected and tragic death of Ivana left friends and family reeling. Her close friend, Nikki Haskell, was still in "complete shock" when she was interviewed the following day. The socialite offered insight into Ivana's life before she died. Haskell said she had become increasingly isolated due to her fear over COVID and her struggle dealing with the death of her ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi. "She hasn't gone anywhere or done anything," Haskell told "Good Day New York." However, she said Ivana had been excited about an upcoming vacation to Saint Tropez they were taking.

Haskell said they'd texted regularly, but Ivana "really became very reclusive," which is a stark contrast to her previous life. Per The New York Times, back in the 1980s and '90s, Ivana and Donald Trump had been at the epicenter of Manhattan nightlife. The couple was a fixture at all the hottest events, restaurants, and high society soirees. The Czechoslovakian-born model-turned-business mogul loved to party as hard as she worked and was full of vigor and life — making the last words Ivana said to Eric Trump the night before her death all the more heartbreaking.