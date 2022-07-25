Kylie Jenner Sparks Unexpected Pregnancy Rumors With A Single Instagram Comment

Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott are certainly not strangers to making headlines. The couple has been busy expanding their family, as well as their business and musical empires. In February 2018, the duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster. The news came as a little bit of a surprise seeing as throughout the pregnancy, Jenner notoriously flew under the radar and didn't go out in public much — hiding her baby bump while pregnancy rumors swirled around.

On February 4, 2018, Jenner gave fans a little insight into why she kept the pregnancy under wraps, as she apologized for keeping them "in the dark." Jenner said, "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how." Following the birth, Jenner has shared plenty of Stormi content — much to the delight of her fans.

The second time around, the cosmetics mogul was much more open about the pregnancy. On September 7, 2021, she announced to fans that she and Scott were expecting another little bundle of joy. The reality star posted a short video clip on Instagram, including the moment she showed Scott a positive pregnancy test. So how will Jenner announce baby three? Some fans think she's already hinting at it.