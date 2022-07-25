Kylie Jenner Sparks Unexpected Pregnancy Rumors With A Single Instagram Comment
Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott are certainly not strangers to making headlines. The couple has been busy expanding their family, as well as their business and musical empires. In February 2018, the duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster. The news came as a little bit of a surprise seeing as throughout the pregnancy, Jenner notoriously flew under the radar and didn't go out in public much — hiding her baby bump while pregnancy rumors swirled around.
On February 4, 2018, Jenner gave fans a little insight into why she kept the pregnancy under wraps, as she apologized for keeping them "in the dark." Jenner said, "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how." Following the birth, Jenner has shared plenty of Stormi content — much to the delight of her fans.
The second time around, the cosmetics mogul was much more open about the pregnancy. On September 7, 2021, she announced to fans that she and Scott were expecting another little bundle of joy. The reality star posted a short video clip on Instagram, including the moment she showed Scott a positive pregnancy test. So how will Jenner announce baby three? Some fans think she's already hinting at it.
Did Kylie Jenner just hint at baby number three?
Another day, another Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumor. But in this case, she started the rumors herself. On July 24, Jenner's beau, Travis Scott, took to his Instagram account to share a solo shot of himself. The rapper leaned against a wall and looked at the ground. He was dressed casually in a black t-shirt and light jeans. "Got there in a New York minute," he wrote in the caption, adding a Statue of Liberty emoji. Seems innocent enough, right?
Well, Jenner took to the post's comments section, replying with a smiley emoji and a series of pregnant emojis. It didn't take long for fans to comment on Jenner's curious choice of emoji. "So not going tell us Wolfey baby's name but are going to have a other one," one person wrote on the post. "Before that can we know the name of baby #2?!" another Instagrammer asked. "Is this your way of saying your [sic] are pregnant again and want 4 kids?" one more wrote, tagging Jenner in their comment.
As fans know, Jenner and Scott announced the birth of their second child, a son, in February. Initially, Jenner and Scott named their son Wolf, but in March, the pair opted to change his name. They have not let fans in on the baby's new name, and now Jenner is making it seem like they could welcome baby number three before we even know the second baby's name!