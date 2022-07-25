Tristan Thompson Seemingly Just Took Khloe Kardashian Drama A Step Further
Tristen Thompson shared a subtle message amid the drama with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. The pair — who started their romance in 2016 — have been through their fair share of relationship hurdles.
In September 2017, a source revealed to People that the couple were expecting their first child together. "Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled," the insider said. Kardashian confirmed the news months later, in a touching post shared on Instagram. However, months after Kardashian's post, TMZ published a video which showed Thompson kissing two unidentified women at a hookah lounge. Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in March 2018 — amid a flurry of cheating allegations involving Thompson.
Despite the drama, Kardashian recently confirmed that the pair are set to welcome their second child together, via surrogate. Days later, Thompson was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece. Now, the NBA player — who seldom addresses public controversy — is seemingly speaking out about the scandal.
Tristan Thompson shares a message about independence
Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic message on his social media accounts, which appears to reference his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. "1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life," read the quote Thompson posted to his Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). "Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward."
Kardashian also shared an equally cryptic message, posting a lengthy note to her Instagram Story. "Be thankful for the difficult times," she wrote. "During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement."
Ultimately, it appears the exes have moved on from their romantic relationship. A source revealed to E! News on July 13, that the pair "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters." Kardashian seemingly confirmed the split herself, after she "liked" a post on Instagram which showed her ex in Greece with the unnamed woman.