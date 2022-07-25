Tristan Thompson Seemingly Just Took Khloe Kardashian Drama A Step Further

Tristen Thompson shared a subtle message amid the drama with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. The pair — who started their romance in 2016 — have been through their fair share of relationship hurdles.

In September 2017, a source revealed to People that the couple were expecting their first child together. "Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled," the insider said. Kardashian confirmed the news months later, in a touching post shared on Instagram. However, months after Kardashian's post, TMZ published a video which showed Thompson kissing two unidentified women at a hookah lounge. Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in March 2018 — amid a flurry of cheating allegations involving Thompson.

Despite the drama, Kardashian recently confirmed that the pair are set to welcome their second child together, via surrogate. Days later, Thompson was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece. Now, the NBA player — who seldom addresses public controversy — is seemingly speaking out about the scandal.