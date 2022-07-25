Ben Affleck Hits His Emotional Peak During Intimate Birthday Soiree For Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance has taken the world by storm. Years after they initially dated in the early 2000s, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in the summer of 2021, shortly after Lopez called it quits with former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. Photographers captured tons of Bennifer 2.0 pics (as fans like to call the pair) throughout the summer, and one thing was for sure — their romance has been hot, hot, hot. The couple's love story progressed pretty quickly, and in April, Affleck got down on one knee and asked the singer to be his wife. Lopez proudly announced the news with a post on her website and she seemed elated.
Keeping with the theme of moving their romance along pretty quickly, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16. Pastor Ryan Wolfe gave People a little bit of insight into the couple's vows, and love was certainly in the air. "They had their own words, and they were beautiful words to each other," he told the outlet. "It was an emotional moment they shared with one another." Wolfe also said, "You can definitely see the love they have for each other."
According to People, not too long after they made things official, the pair jetted off to one of the most romantic places in the world — Paris. And it seems Affleck still feels very emotional after the wedding.
Ben Affleck gets teary-eyed
Ben Affleck is feeling all the feels on wife Jennifer Lopez's birthday. As fans know, Affleck has been pretty emotional in recent weeks. A report from Radar Online indicates that the actor "lost it" before he and Lopez exchanged "I Do's" because he's been trying to balance several things in his life, like his children, career, sobriety, and of course, his highly publicized romance and wedding with Lopez.
Affleck also seemed emotional during Lopez's intimate birthday bash. Page Six shared photos of the star and Lopez enjoying dinner at the swanky La Girafe restaurant in Paris. While the setting and scenery were picture-perfect, Affleck was visibly emotional. One of the photos showed a teary-eyed Affleck. According to the report, Lopez appeared to be super supportive of her beau, putting Affleck's face close to her chest in an attempt to console him. The report also suggested that this time, the tears were likely "happy tears," as Affleck could be seen laughing before the snaps.
It's easy to see that Lopez brings out the emotion and pride in Affleck. In an interview with AdWeek, he gushed about Lopez and how amazing she is. "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is," he shared. "Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country." He also acknowledged the admiration and respect he has for her. Now, cue our tears.