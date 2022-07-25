Ben Affleck Hits His Emotional Peak During Intimate Birthday Soiree For Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance has taken the world by storm. Years after they initially dated in the early 2000s, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in the summer of 2021, shortly after Lopez called it quits with former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. Photographers captured tons of Bennifer 2.0 pics (as fans like to call the pair) throughout the summer, and one thing was for sure — their romance has been hot, hot, hot. The couple's love story progressed pretty quickly, and in April, Affleck got down on one knee and asked the singer to be his wife. Lopez proudly announced the news with a post on her website and she seemed elated.

Keeping with the theme of moving their romance along pretty quickly, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16. Pastor ​​Ryan Wolfe gave People a little bit of insight into the couple's vows, and love was certainly in the air. "They had their own words, and they were beautiful words to each other," he told the outlet. "It was an emotional moment they shared with one another." Wolfe also said, "You can definitely see the love they have for each other."

According to People, not too long after they made things official, the pair jetted off to one of the most romantic places in the world — Paris. And it seems Affleck still feels very emotional after the wedding.