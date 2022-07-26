The Heartbreaking Health Issue Nick Cannon And Bre Tiesi's Son Faced Right After Birth

Nick Cannon has quite a family, and it appears as though he won't stop having kids anytime soon. The star has fathered eight kids with five different moms, and his lifestyle has been a hot topic of conversation. According to Billboard, Cannon chatted about fatherhood with Charlamagne Tha God on an episode of "The Breakfast Club," joking that he always wanted 12 kids before gushing over his brood. "The beauty of fatherhood, man, when you really talk about the essence of living as a father, I've learned so much just from my children," he shared. "And it's so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. It feels like you get to relive every time."

Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their son, their first child together, via Instagram July 25. "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Tiesi wrote in the multi-photo post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely." She added that the experience of giving birth changed her life forever and she applauded Cannon for all of his support throughout the process. "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you," she wrote.

And even though the new trio seems to be doing well now, they encountered a pretty scary moment following their baby's birth.