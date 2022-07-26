The Jeopardy! Permanent Host Reports Have Fans Scratching Their Heads

The news of two "Jeopardy!" hosts has left many upset. In fact, an entire Reddit thread is dedicated to the topic, and one thing is for sure — fans of the show are not holding back their opinions on the matter. As of this writing, the post has only been live for 16 hours, but it's already racked up over 160-plus comments, with most fans slamming the show's choice of replacement.

Many seem to have an issue with Mayim Bialik rather than Ken Jennings. "It just seems like an odd resolution to me. Not putting much faith in this yet," one person commented on the post. Another added, "[Ken] was genuinely smiling, relaxed and fun. Not Alex T kind of fun, no one can ever replace him, but I enjoyed the game today," before seemingly taking issue with Bialik's wardrobe. One more wrote, "At least this would mean we don't have to say goodbye to Ken... but... ugh."

On July 25, Variety reported that they would continue doing what they have been doing by keeping Bialik and Jennings as dual hosts. Bialik will reportedly continue hosting primetime versions of the show and the new "Celebrity Jeopardy!" while Jennings will take care of the rest of the hosting duties. If there's one thing fans of the show can all agree on, though, it's that no one will ever truly replace the great Alex Trebek.