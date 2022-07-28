Chris Cuomo's Reason For Returning To TV Isn't Quite What You'd Expect

Chris Cuomo has had a long career in television, but as most fans know, he's hit a few roadblocks along the way. His IMDb page indicates that he appeared on "CNN Newsroom" since 2013 before landing his own show, "Cuomo Primetime," which ran from 2017 through 2021. But Cuomo and the network didn't exactly end things on the greatest terms. According to The New York Times, CNN fired Cuomo in December 2021 amid reports that he was protecting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual assault scandal.

A spokesperson from the network explained the decision to cut ties with Cuomo. "Based on the report we received regarding Chris's conduct with his brother's defense; we had cause to terminate," they said. "When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action." But things didn't exactly stop there, as Cuomo didn't want to go down without a fight. In March, NPR reported that Cuomo and his lawyers were suing CNN for a whopping $125 million in damages. "CNN repeatedly breached its agreement with Cuomo, and Cuomo has suffered untold damage to his personal and professional reputation," the court docs read, per Deadline. "As a direct result of CNN's calculated efforts to tar and feather him, Cuomo is now untouchable in the world of broadcast journalism."

But, it looks like Cuomo is getting back into the world of cable TV sooner than he had anticipated.