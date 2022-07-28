Chris Cuomo's Reason For Returning To TV Isn't Quite What You'd Expect
Chris Cuomo has had a long career in television, but as most fans know, he's hit a few roadblocks along the way. His IMDb page indicates that he appeared on "CNN Newsroom" since 2013 before landing his own show, "Cuomo Primetime," which ran from 2017 through 2021. But Cuomo and the network didn't exactly end things on the greatest terms. According to The New York Times, CNN fired Cuomo in December 2021 amid reports that he was protecting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual assault scandal.
A spokesperson from the network explained the decision to cut ties with Cuomo. "Based on the report we received regarding Chris's conduct with his brother's defense; we had cause to terminate," they said. "When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action." But things didn't exactly stop there, as Cuomo didn't want to go down without a fight. In March, NPR reported that Cuomo and his lawyers were suing CNN for a whopping $125 million in damages. "CNN repeatedly breached its agreement with Cuomo, and Cuomo has suffered untold damage to his personal and professional reputation," the court docs read, per Deadline. "As a direct result of CNN's calculated efforts to tar and feather him, Cuomo is now untouchable in the world of broadcast journalism."
But, it looks like Cuomo is getting back into the world of cable TV sooner than he had anticipated.
Chris Cuomo talks about his new gig with a new network
Chris Cuomo is returning to a television screen near you, but it's not for reasons one may expect. During an episode of his podcast, "The Chris Cuomo Project," the former CNN personality revealed his new gig with NewsNation and explained why he's joining the network. "I am getting back on the horse of cable TV, but it's a very different horse, and it's a very different course. And one reason is that many of you know be from television, specifically cable television, and you've said you miss me there," the star explained, asking his fans to give him and the show a chance.
Cuomo continued, "It's going to allow me to travel the country, travel the world, show you the reality." He also made it clear that the show would not be political. "I'm not carrying water for anybody ... no party, no interest, other than your interest," he said. "That is my interest ... you. Let's focus on less distraction, more traction." Cuomo also added that his show targets "open-minded, open heart, willing to listen" people.
According to its website, NewsNation – formerly known as WGN America — is "America's source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country." The description says that more than 75 million households in the United States have access to the network, and it will be interesting to see Cuomo in another light.