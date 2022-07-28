Jason Momoa Finally Confirms What We Suspected About Ben Affleck

We finally have intel on whether or not Ben Affleck might ever reprise his role as Batman.

The actor notably walked away from playing Bruce Wayne in 2017 after participating in "Justice League." He was initially slated to star in and direct the standalone "The Batman" film, which eventually starred Robert Pattinson, but had to quit since he couldn't navigate working with his own version of the superhero. "I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn't come up with a version," he said during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance. "I couldn't crack it and so I thought it's time for someone else to take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I'm excited."

In a surprising turn of events, however, it was revealed that Affleck would don his cape again in "The Flash." Per director Andy Muschietti, the actor's part in the film is crucial and, without him, it'd be difficult to tell Barry Allen's story. "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," he told Vanity Fair. Affleck also confirmed with the Herald Sun that it would be his last outing as the Caped Crusader and his role in the movie "put a really nice finish on my experience with that character" (via NME).

But that may not be the case, after all, thanks to an inside scoop from none other than Jason Momoa.