What's The Real Meaning Of Plastic Off The Sofa By Beyonce? Here's What We Think

As we celebrate the holiday that is Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album release, fans are again reminded of why she is the Queen Bey. "Renaissance" is the superstar's first solo album since her 2016 epic, "Lemonade," and is heavily influenced by queer culture. On July 28, Beyoncé posted a message to fans about the album on her website, thanking her Uncle Johnny. "He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album, Queen Bey wrote. "Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long, she wrote. At the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, Beyoncé honored her Uncle Johnny as the "most fabulous gay man" she's known.

On July 29, Queen Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, posted a poignant tribute to Uncle Johnny on Instagram, "Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me ... I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died, a piece of me went with him. Solange and Beyonce worshiped him. He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness!"

Meanwhile, the BeyHive is buzzing with happiness over "Renaissance." Another fan tweeted, "If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!" Though "Renaissance" is full of dance songs, her track "Plastic Off the Sofa" slows things down for listeners.