What's The Real Meaning Of Plastic Off The Sofa By Beyonce? Here's What We Think
As we celebrate the holiday that is Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album release, fans are again reminded of why she is the Queen Bey. "Renaissance" is the superstar's first solo album since her 2016 epic, "Lemonade," and is heavily influenced by queer culture. On July 28, Beyoncé posted a message to fans about the album on her website, thanking her Uncle Johnny. "He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album, Queen Bey wrote. "Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long, she wrote. At the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, Beyoncé honored her Uncle Johnny as the "most fabulous gay man" she's known.
On July 29, Queen Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, posted a poignant tribute to Uncle Johnny on Instagram, "Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me ... I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died, a piece of me went with him. Solange and Beyonce worshiped him. He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness!"
Meanwhile, the BeyHive is buzzing with happiness over "Renaissance." Another fan tweeted, "If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!" Though "Renaissance" is full of dance songs, her track "Plastic Off the Sofa" slows things down for listeners.
Beyoncé's Plastic Off the Sofa is a sultry love song
Beyoncé's "Plastic off the Sofa" on "Renaissance" is a sultry song that references Jay-Z's cheating. According to CBS News, the biggest theme of "Lemonade" was Jay-Z's infidelity, followed by references to the dark side of fame. The new album's "Plastic off the Sofa" shows again that Beyoncé was angry at her husband Jay-Z, but they overcame the storm. The lyrics of "Plastic off the Sofa" tell their story: "I know nobody's perfect so I'll let you be, I'll let you be / It's the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves / 'til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave."
Rolling Stone swoons over "Plastic on the Sofa," calling the song a "heartfelt ode to everything Beyoncé loves about being in love." In the bridge of the song, Beyoncé indeed touches on what matters most to her in the spotlight while acknowledging her value: "I love the little things that make you you / Ooh, the rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane / Just you and me and our family / I think you're so cool / (Even though I'm cooler than you)." Isn't Queen Bey cooler than everyone? In the second verse, Bey also reminds Jay-Z, "I'll always be your secret weapon in your arsenal." That's sweet, but we don't think it's a secret that Beyoncé was her man's biggest ally through his scandal.