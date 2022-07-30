What's The Real Meaning Of Pure/Honey By Beyonce? Here's What We Think

The Queen has spoken! Beyoncé dropped the first act of her album, Renaissance, on July 29, and every song is like nothing we have heard from Queen B before. Renaissance means rebirth, after all! While she has dipped into many different genres throughout her career— like rock, country, R&B, etc. — Beyoncé's newest genre-bending venture is in the world of house and dancehall music. Tracks like "Cozy" and "Alien Superstar" are produced by Honey Dijon, who is a well-known house artist, per the New York Times.

The album's second to last track out of 16 is "Pure/Honey," and the song is the pinnacle of Beyoncé's use of electronic dance elements to create the ultimate vogueing anthem. In fact, "Pure/Honey" samples the famous 1996 club track "C*nty" by queer artist Kevin Aviance, per Variety. "[Beyoncé's] a goddess to me," Aviance gushed to Variety after hearing the sample. "She's my Black queen. For her to be holding up someone who is Black and gay, it's so beautiful." The song also pulls from "Miss Honey" by the drag queen singer Moi Renee as well, per Billboard.

With Beyoncé's heavenly vocals and its hard-hitting samples, what do the lyrics of "Pure/Honey" reveal about the meaning of the song?